Buhari salutes Rochas Okorocha at 59

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday felicitated former Imo State Governor and Senator representing Imo West, Chief Rochas Okorocha, on his 59th birthday anniversary.

Okorocha attained 59 years of age on Tuesday.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a letter he personally signed and addressed to Okorocha.

“Accept my warm greetings on your 59th birthday heralded by years of achievements, most significantly, the contributions to nation-building.

“I have followed, with keen interest, your visionary leadership style, political tendencies and development strides, both in the private and public sectors, and fully note your penchant for always fighting for the wellbeing of the less privileged.

“I commend the Rochas Foundation, your charity organisation, which continues to inspire and touch lives across the nation, without ethnic, religious or political colouration.

“On your 59th birthday, I join members of our political party, All Progressives Party (APC) to wish you well on your journey of service to the nation and humanity,’’ Shehu quoted the president as saying. (NAN)

