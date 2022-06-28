Buhari salutes renowned Journalist, Akpandem James at 60

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated foremost journalist, Akpandem James, as he turns 60 on June 29.

In a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina on Tuesday in Abuja, the president applauded James for the more than three decades of commitment to a profession that “informs, educates, entertains, and sets agenda for public discourse’’.

The president lauded a career that had seen the journalist traversing the defunct Concord Press, The Punch, Daily Independent, where James was founding editor, and later, Managing Editor.

He acknowledged the journalist’s contributions to national development, particularly through a recently released 633-page book, The National Conversation: Interests and Intrigues, that shaped the 2014 National Conference.

He rejoiced with the media family, notably the Nigeria Guild of Editors, of which James is a Fellow, and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Buhari wished the celebrator good health, long life, and more germane contributions to the profession he loved.

Similarly, President Buhari rejoiced with Agbor Kingdom, Delta State, in celebrating 45th birthday of the traditional ruler, His Royal Majesty, Dein Benjamin Keagborekuzi I, on Wednesday.

The traditional ruler had hugged the spotlight in the 80’s as youngest crowned monarch by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Buhari acknowledged the role of the monarch in promoting peace, education, entrepreneurship, health and civic responsibilities in his domain, and the partnership with NAPTIP to curtail trafficking and illegal migration.

The president noted efforts by the monarch to uphold the culture and traditions of his forefathers, while finding a delicate balance with modernity, especially technology-driven changes.

He, therefore, joined family members, the traditional council, friends and associates of the Dein of Agbor in commemorating the milestone.

The president prayed for the wellbeing of Dein Keagborekuzi I, his family and all those who rejoiced with them. (NAN)

