Buhari salutes renowned educationist, Funke Ibrahim, at 60

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says he shares the joyous occasion of Mrs Funke Ibrahim’s 60th birthday with the teaching profession, family and friends.

The president disclosed this in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja.

Buhari saluted the renowned educationist and Executive Director/Principal of Funtaj International Schools, Abuja, for her close to 30 years of teaching, grooming and raising leaders.

She rejoiced with Ibrahim on the landmark age, and her many achievements, including the goodwill of starting a crèche to help busy mothers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He noted that the crèche had grown into one of the largest educational institutions, with pre-nursery, nursery, primary and boarding secondary schools, and overtime turned into most families’ choice for quality education.

The President extolled her large-heartedness and foresight for inspiring many graduates to take up teaching as a career, particularly in the FCT, training and retraining her staff, at home and abroad.

He also lauded her for extending her vision to the less privileged by donating educational materials, building classrooms and regularly sensitizing communities on the value of education, especially in the hinterland.

The President congratulated Ibrahim, and her spouse, Tajudeen, for their leading role in pioneering private sector educational development in the FCT.

He equally commended them for encouraging the growth and spread of more schools, hiring seasoned scholars, like Head of Schools, Leslie Nnebedum, who taught the first family’s children in Kaduna.

The president prayed for more years of good health, strength and wisdom for Ibrahim, and her family. (NAN)