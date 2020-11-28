Buhari salutes Rear Admiral Atukum at 80, calls him a dedicated military officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the former Military Governor of Plateau State, Rear Admiral Samuel Bitrus Atukum (Rtd.) as “one of the most dedicated military officers that had served under me as Head of State.”

In a statement in Abuja, by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity) on the occasion of Atukum’s 80th birthday anniversary, the President said that the former Military Governor “belongs to a crop of officers whose zeal for duty and patriotism was impressive and worthy of emulation.”

Paying a glowing tribute to the retired military officer, President Buhari said: “I am particularly impressed by the fact that Atukum had put professionalism and patriotism above other interests in the service of his country, and Nigeria cannot forget his sacrifices in the defence of its territorial integrity.”

“As you savour the joy of this occasion, I pray to God to bless you with better health and longer life. I am proud of you and your service to Nigeria. I appeal to you not to hesitate to offer us your invaluable advice whenever necessary,” the President told the elder statesman.