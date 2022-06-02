Buhari salutes Queen Elizabeth II on Platinum Jubilee

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended warm wishes and congratulations, and that of Nigerians, to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee as the British monarchy.

In a congratulatory message issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja, the president rejoiced with the Queen as she marks her 70th year on the throne and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations.

According to the president, Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to reach seven decades on the throne.

In the message, Buhari said that Queen Elizabeth 11 had chalked a number of milestones including “the fact of being the youngest ever on the throne, handling her role with confidence and grace and now, the one who has served the longest.”

He expressed his admiration for the Queen as a loyal, patriotic, and compassionate leader who worked for the people, not as a ruler but as a friend and compatriot.

“People never lose trust in Queen Elizabeth 11. Their firm belief is that she always has the potential to deliver, especially during troubled times.

”It is confirmation of the fact that Queen Elizabeth always acts and delivers according to people’s expectations.

“In her lonely journey on the throne, and so recently having lost her husband and principal supporter Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, I and all our citizens wish her many more years as Queen of England and Head of the Commonwealth, in excellent condition of health”. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

