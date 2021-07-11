Buhari salutes Prof Ogunlesi at 98

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the ”Doyen of Medical Practice” and first Professor of Medicine in Nigeria, Prof. Emeritus Theophilus Ogunlesi, who turns 98th on July 12.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja, the president recognised Ogunlesi’s contributions to the growth of Medicine in Nigeria.

He noted that Ogunlesi had spearheaded the training of generations of Nigerians, many of whom became Vice Chancellors of universities, ministers of health and distinguished medical professionals in Nigeria and across the globe.

Buhari thanked the eminent professor for giving the best of his life for the service of his immediate family, the Nigerian nation and the medical profession.

He felicitated the entire Ogunlesi family and prayed for the professor’s good health, grace of God and more years of service to Nigeria and humanity. (NAN)

