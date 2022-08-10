Buhari salutes Perm. Sec., State House, Tijjani Umar at 59

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of staff and political appointees in the State House in congratulating the Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, on his 59th birthday on Aug. 10..

In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu on Wednesday in Abuja, the president congratulated Umar, his family, friends and professional colleagues on the auspicious occasion.

Buhari appreciated Umar’s efforts, sacrifices and dedication to effective management of the State House.

President Buhari affirmed that Umar’s foresight and insight had made a whole difference in accommodating and providing conducive working environment for the first and second family, and political appointees, particularly the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He prayed for the well being of the permanent secretary and his family. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

