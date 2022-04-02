Buhari salutes Osi of Owu Kingdom, Chief Fatai

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday felicitated Chief Fatai Adegbenro, Osi of Owu Kingdom and Baaloro of Egbaland, on his 80th birthday, April 3, 2022.

The President, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, joined family, friends and associates of the leader and administrator in celebrating the milestone, heralded by many years of service to the nation and humanity.

Buhari extolled Adegbenro for always putting the interest of the nation first in his undertakings, willingly counseling leaders on the right path to honour, dignity and unity of the country.

The president prayed for Adegbenro’s good health and strength as the revered leader turns 80. (NAN)

