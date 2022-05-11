Buhari salutes Okwuosa on inauguration of free World Class Hospital Services

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Oilserv, Mr Emeka Okwuosa, on the inauguration of a world class hospital built by Emeka Okwuosa Foundation.

The President’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Buhari, the inauguration of the hospital, in Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra , is a demonstration of public spiritedness, love and care for the deprived and underprivileged.

Buhari described the multi-billion naira Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital that would dispense health care to the people of Oraifite and surrounding communities as “a worthy example of partnering with government, which could not solely meet all the essential needs of our teeming population.”

The President noted that the hospital, a general facility but with special interest in cardio-thoracic services, was a step further in the philanthropic activities of Okwuosa, long known for his humanitarian gestures to society.

According to the President, the 27-bedded free hospital, an investment in advanced medicine, is a way in which the Oilserv boss is shining the light, and it behoves other blessed and successful people in society to follow suit.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

