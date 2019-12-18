Buhari salutes oil and gas investor, Leemon Ikpea, at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with oil and gas industry investor, Chief (Dr) Leemon Ikpea, as he turns 63 on December 19, 2018.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) said in a statement Wednesday that the President applauds the dint of hard work and grace of God, which brought Chief Ikpea from modest beginnings to the topmost rungs of the business ladder today.

“President Buhari notes that Lee Engineering and Construction Company, of which Chief Ikpea is Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, is one of the home-grown investors in the oil and gas industry, thus proving that Nigerians can hold their own in the highly technical sector.

“The President rejoices with family, friends and associates of the celebrant, salutes the milk of human kindness, which has seen him awarding innumerable scholarships and bequests to uplift the weak and downtrodden, and commends same to other well-to-do Nigerians,” Adesina said.

President Buhari prayed that Chief Ikpea will continue to serve God and humanity in good health, and be blessed with long life and prosperity.