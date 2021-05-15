Buhari salutes Obi of Onitsha at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the , Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, on the occasion his 80th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari commended the royal father’s unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s unity and development.

The president saluted the Igwe for devoting so much his time, resources and influence to champion access to quality as a necessity for development.

thanked him for setting a worthy example to the institution on dignity and honour in public office, respect for diversity, and dedication to the culture peace and bridge building.

Buhari, therefore, joined family, friends, well-wishers and beneficiaries of Igwe Achebe’s leadership and philanthropic gestures in praying that almighty God grants the celebrant more of health and happiness. (NAN)

