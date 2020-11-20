Buhari salutes Nuhu Ribadu at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the pioneer Executive Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, on his 60th birthday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ribadu will mark the occasion on Saturday.

The president said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari joined the family and friends of Ribadu to celebrate the milestone “marked with years of diligence and service to the nation’’.

He felicitated with the former EFCC Chairman, who also served as Chairman of Petroleum Revenue Task Force.

The president also commended Ribadu’s sacrifices and dedication to the country, particularly in pursuing probity, advocating good governance and promoting democratic values.