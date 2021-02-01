Buhari salutes Nigeria’s first female Newspaper Editor, Doyin Abiola at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Dr Doyin Abiola, Nigeria’s first female newspaper editor and former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Concord Press Nigeria Limited, on the occasion of her 75th birthday. In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, Buhari appreciated Abiola’s remarkable contributions to the growth of the Nigerian media industry.

He also lauded her for inspiring many others to build successful careers as members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm. The president acknowledged Abiola’s positive influence on responsible journalism in the country as a thorough-bred reporter, columnist and editor. He urged the veteran journalist to sustain her support towards raising the bar of professionalism, responsibility and accountability in the Nigerian media as a trusted source of information in a democracy.

Buhari joined family, friends and protégés of Dr Abiola in praying for her health and happiness. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as editor of the National Concord in 1980, she was the first woman to be named editor of a national daily. When she was named managing director and editor-in-chief in 1986, she was also the first Nigerian woman to preside over the fortunes of a national newspaper group.

Educated at the University of Ibadan where she earned a degree in English and Drama in 1969, she started her journalism career as a reporter with the Daily Sketch. She has also served as Chairperson of CNN African Journalist of the Year Awards. (NAN)