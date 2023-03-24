Buhari salutes Mrs Braithwaite at 90

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the family of the late Tunji Braithwaite on the 90th birthday anniversary of the matriarch of the family, Dr Grace Braithwaite.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the president’s goodwill message was personally signed by (Buhari) himself and addressed to Mr Olumide Braithwaite, the son of the celebrant.

Buhari lauded the celebrant’s devotion to humanity and service to the community.

The president’s congratulatory message read in part: “As your mother attains this blessed age of 90 years, I join your family, friends and many admirers all across the globe in celebrating this special day in her life.

“Your mother’s life has truly been one that is lived in strong faith, devotion to humanity and service to your community.

“I pray the Almighty keeps her in good health to enable our society to continue to benefit from her vast experience.

“Congratulations and Happy Birthday to Mama.” (NAN)