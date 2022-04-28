Buhari salutes Mike Adenuga at 69

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated businessman and philanthropist, Mr Michael Adenuga Jr, on his 69th birthday, April 28, 2022, joining family and friends to celebrate with the renowned investor.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja.

Buhari noted Adenuga’s nationalist and patriotic position of always putting Nigeria first in his investment options, expanding opportunities for employment and business in banking, telecoms, oil, and more recently, focusing on empowering younger generation in entrepreneurship.

The President believed the recognitions and awards bestowed on the consummate businessman had been well deserved, “looking at his antecedents from an early age of exploring investments that bring value to many lives, and creating platforms for others to excel’’.

He commended Adenuga’s initiative of rallying the private sector to support infrastructure development across the country, particularly in education, health and transportation.

The President prayed for good health, strength and wisdom for him to keep serving the country. (NAN)

