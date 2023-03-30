Buhari salutes long standing aide Sarki Abba at 65

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a long-time aide, associate and confidant, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Household Matters, Sarki Abba, as he clocked 65 on March 30.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja, the President noted that 65 remained a remarkable milestone and another occasion for Abba to thank God for His mercies and blessings.

”As you celebrate this special day in your life, I am proud to say that you are one of the most dedicated, passionate, loyal and hard working aides that are working with me.

”Without aides like you, whatever success I have achieved today will not have been possible.

“Since your recent appointment in 2015, I have observed with admiration how you conduct yourself with decency, dignity and selflessness in the performance of your duty.

”Your patience and humility are some of your endearing virtues. Your integrity is also worthy of note, a quality that makes me proud of you,” he said.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would bless Sarki Abba with good health and long life in the service of the country, urging him not to rest on his oars. (NAN)