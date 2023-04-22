Buhari salutes legal practitioner, Adolphus Alfred at 80

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja congratulated legal luminary and community leader, Mr Adolphus Alfred, as he turns 80 years of age on April 22.

He also congratulated Alfred on his 50 years of marriage to his beloved wife, Grace.

The president’s media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, conveyed Buhari’s felicitations.

He quoted Buhari as saying Alfred’s milestones “clearly show the blessings of God and the benefits of dedicated service and living for the good of others’’.

The president noted that Alfred and his wife are strong pillars in the development of Ataba Kingdom in Rivers; in evangelism, and in encouraging many on the values of good education, civic responsibility, and self-discipline.

He also noted the contributions of Alfred to the study and practice of law since he was called to the Bar in 1983, after becoming one of the first lawyers in his community and creating opportunities for others.

Buhari prayed for the well-being of the evangelist and his wife while wishing them more years of peace, joy, and happiness. (NAN)