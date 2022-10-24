Buhari salutes Kensington Adebutu (Baba Ijebu) at 87

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja rejoiced with business mogul, Sir Kessington Adebutu (Baba Ijebu) on the occasion of his 87th birthday.

He joined family, friends and associates to celebrate with the renowned philanthropist.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari felicitated with the Chairman of Premier Lotto.

He lauded Adebutu for venturing into an area of investment that was unfamiliar to majority of Nigerians, and “through curiosity, diligence and consistency turned it into an attraction, stretching out into other businesses’’.

The president noted the large-heartedness of Adebutu in bringing succour to many families and communities through his Foundation, and taking up the challenge of mentoring younger Nigerians in skills acquisition and entrepreneurship.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant him longer life, good health and strength to keep on the good works. (NAN)

