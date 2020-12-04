Buhari salutes Ishola, former mines and steel minister, as he clocks 60

The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former mines and steel minister Sarafadeen Isola, joining family, friends and political associates to rejoice with the Ambassador-Designate as he clocked 60 years.

The statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, lauded Isola for his many achievements, particularly his contribution to the development of Ogun, where he held key political positions before moving to the national stage.

The president said that Isola’s wealth of experience would be most useful to the country at this time, considering his background in community development and grassroots mobilisation.

Buhari prayed God to continue to keep the former minister in good health. (NAN)