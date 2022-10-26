Buhari salutes Igwe Agubuzu of Ezema Olo Kingdom, Enugu State, at 80

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday congratulated Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers on the occasion of his 80th birthday coming up on Thursday.

Igwe Agubuzu is the Eze Ogbunechendo of Ezema Olo Kingdom in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The congratulatory message was issued on behalf of the president by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu.

The president joined the good people of Enugu State in celebrating the former Nigerian High Commissioner to Zambia and Malawi.

He noted that the traditional ruler’s enduring service and dedication to the country rightly earned him a National Honour, in the rank of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR).

The president appreciated the traditional ruler’s strong devotion to Nigeria and for identifying with his administration’s tireless efforts to improve security, ensure economic stability, peace and unify the country.

He also commended Igwe Agubuzu for diligently upholding the role of traditional rulers as bridge builders and guardians of peace, order, security and welfare of citizens.

Buhari also lauded him for repeatedly setting an example for royal fathers to remain apolitical and for preserving the image of the highly revered institution.

The president also honoured and congratulated Eze Ogbunechendo, Chancellor, Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, on his 16th anniversary on the throne.

He prayed God to grant the royal father more years in good health and happiness. (NAN)

