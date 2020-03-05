Buhari salutes his former Press Secretary, Waida Maida, at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Chairman, Board of Directors of People’s Media, Malam Wada Maida, on his 70th birthday

The President, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday, joined the media industry to celebrate his lineup of recognitions and achievements in journalism and public service.

President Buhari rejoiced with the former Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who also served as Press Secretary to the Head of State in 1984, on the milestone.

The president noted with delight Maida’s quintessential humility, sincerity and forthrightness for an upwardly mobile career.

President Buhari affirmed that, as current Chairman, Board of Directors of NAN and member of the Executive Board of International Press Institute, Maida’s contribution to growth of journalism in the country remains commendable, especially his foray into publishing.

He believed that Maida’s patriotism, dedication and commitment to peace and unity of the country, through his chosen profession, would always be remembered.

President Buhari commended Maida’s efforts to mentor and inspire a generation of journalists within and outside Nigeria.

He prayed that the almighty God would grant his former Press Secretary longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation.(NAN)