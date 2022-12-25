Buhari salutes Gov. Sule at 63

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari, has sent best wishes to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, as he marks his 63rd birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu , on Sunday in Abuja, Buhari described the governor as an inspirational figure with a great future.

President Buhari said: ”Happy birthday to the devoted Governor of Nasarawa State. You are a source of pride to our party and our country.

”I thank you for motivating the nation’s young people.”

Buhari prayed for long life for the governor to continue the good work for the benefit of his people and the nation. (NAN)