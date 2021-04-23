President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, joined family and friends to celebrate the governor, thanking God for a life of service to his state and the nation.

President Buhari urged the governor to rededicate his life to working for the prosperity and well-being of the people of Benue.

He also wished the governor many more years in good health. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

