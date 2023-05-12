Buhari salutes Gov. Adeleke at 63, urges him to seek God’s guidance

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun as he celebrates his 63rd birthday, May 13, 2023, urging him to seek God to deliver on his mandate.

The president’s congratulatory message was issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja.

Buhari affirmed that Adeleke had solidified his base and gradually built a formidable network of friends and political allies that had helped his many victories, including leading one of the 36 states in the country.

The president believed that Adeleke’s easy going outlook on life had turned into an asset, with a huge following that cuts across all ages.

He urged the governor, whose victory was recently validated by the Supreme Court, to place the interest of the State and welfare of the people above all else, and seek God’s guidance to deliver on his mandate.

Buhari prayed that God would grant Adeleke, a one time Senator, who represented Osun-West in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, the strength, wisdom and courage to serve his people and the nation. (NAN)