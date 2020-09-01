Buhari salutes Goke Adegoroye at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former Director General of Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr Goke Adegoroye, on his 70th birthday, saluting his dedication to strengthening the structure of governance, and capacity of public servants.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday, joined family members, friends and associates in celebrating the scholar, who committed his time and resources to ensuring effectiveness in public service.

He noted that Adegoroye, former Permanent Secretary and Director General of Federal Environmental Protection Agency, had consistently advocated streamlining of institutions to reflect objectives, providing healthier working environment and rewards for work, and synergy among Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Buhari affirmed that Adegoroye left lasting legacies as a Chief Policy Adviser, Accounting Officer, and Chief Operating Officer in charge of Manpower Development; Ministry of Education; Ministry of Tourism, Culture and National Orientation; Ministry of Interior and Federal Capital Territory Administration.

The president believed Adegoroye’s experience in government would always be relevant to both federal and state governments, while appreciating his commitment to training of younger Nigerians.

Buhari prayed that almighty God would grant Adegoroye good health and longer life.(NAN)