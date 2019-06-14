Buhari salutes Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar at 77

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar on his 77th birthday anniversary.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu Friday.

Read the full statement below:

President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm felicitations to former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar on his 77th birthday, congratulating him on a life of purpose, driven by a passion to serve his country and humanity.

The President extols the former Head of State’s commitment to peace, stability and development in Nigeria, and the African continent, as he continually and relentlessly follows and counsels leaders and communities on values of togetherness and collective vision.

President Buhari believes Gen. Abubakar’s visionary and selfless leadership style, and willingness for inclusive growth and development sets him apart for commendation, while the handing over to a civilian government in 1999 secured an enduring place for him in history.

The President joins family members, professional colleagues and friends in celebrating the African elder statesman and global voice.

He prays that the almighty God will grant Gen. Abubakar longer life and good health as he continues to serve humanity.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

