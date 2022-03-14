Buhari salutes FRCN Kaduna at 60

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) Kaduna, popularly known as Radio Nigeria Kaduna, on the occasion of its 60th anniversary.

In a congratulatory video message released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, Buhari praised the station for the great role it played in uniting the people of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the video message was recorded in Hausa language in commemoration of the landmark.

The president also lauded the radio station for its efforts in the restoration of peace and mutual trust during and after the country’s Civil War.

Buhari eulogised the station for its educative, enlightening and entertaining programmes which had endeared it to its teeming listeners across Nigeria and in neighbouring countries.

He urged the management of Radio Nigeria Kaduna to sustain “the station’s legacy of uniting the nation and educating members of the public on key issues that would promote national development.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

