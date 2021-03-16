President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Ignatius Chukwuemeka Olisemeka, on his 89th birthday.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, joined family and friends to celebrate with the career diplomat.

According to him, Olisemeka has left a legacy of discipline, hard work and patriotism while serving Nigeria in many positions and missions.

The president felicitated with the former minister, members of the diplomatic community and Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN) as they rejoice with the retired Foreign Service Officer.

Olisemeka was Ambassador to Madrid with concurrent accreditation to the Holy See, Ambassador to Washington D. C, Ambassador to Tel Aviv and High Commissioner to Ottawa.

Buhari appreciated the career diplomat for always making himself available for national assignments, especially in sharing his wisdom, experience and knowledge on bilateral and multilateral issues.

The president prayed for good health and longer life for the former minister. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

