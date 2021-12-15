Buhari salutes first female VC, Alele-Williams at 89

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Grace Alele-Williams, Prof. of Mathematics and First Nigerian female Vice-Chancellor at University of Benin, on her 89th birthday, Dec. 16, 2021.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, Buhari rejoiced with the educationist for removing glass ceilings and paving way for women empowerment.

He congratulated the educationist on her achievements over many years, inspired by vision and hardwork, becoming the first female to earn a Ph.D in Nigeria, 1963, and using her resources to create opportunities for other women, particularly in getting education.

The president noted the historic role Alele-Williams played in sanitising the University of Benin of cultism, and her many sacrifices in giving the younger generation a sense of purpose through guidance and counselling.

Buhari joined family members, friends and academia in celebrating with the former Vice-Chancellor, whose honours included Fellow of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria, Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Education and merit award winner of old Bendel State in Nigeria.

She was also the regional Vice-President for Africa of the Third World Organisation for Women in Science, Chairman of the African Mathematical Union Commission for Women in Mathematics and first President of the African Mathematical Union Commission on Women in Mathematics.

The president prayed for good health and strength for the renowned scholar, consultant, publisher and administrator. (NAN)

