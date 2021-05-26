Buhari salutes first female Councillor in Kwara, Alhaja Raliat Abdulrazaq at 91

Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the mother of Kwara governor, Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, on the occasion of her 91st birthday on May 26.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was issued his spokesman, Malam , in Abuja on Tuesday.

The joined family members, friends and well-wishers in honouring Alhaja’s devotion to serving humanity and , blazing the trail as the first female Councillor in Kwara.

He also commended her for working passionately to provide quality to the less privileged.

Buhari thanked ”Mama Raliat for all she has done in raising and inspiring a generation with a deep affection for Nigeria’s unity, stability and ”.

He prayed almighty Allah to grant the nonagenarian more years of good health. (NAN)

