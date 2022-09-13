Buhari salutes financial services expert, Mosun Belo-Olusoga at 65

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with astute financial services expert and credit risk management specialist, Mrs Mosun Belo-Olusoga as she turned 65, Sept. 13.

The President in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Tuesday in Abuja, extolled ”the woman of many firsts, who has blazed the trail in different areas of endeavor.”

He wished her and her loved ones a joyous celebration, longer life in good health, and further service to God and humanity.

According to him, the professional and career path of Belo-Olusoga should inspire the younger generation, male and female alike.

He said these included strides like the first female Executive Director of GT Bank, first female Chairman of Access Bank, first female Director, First Premium Trust Pensions Ltd, acting Managing Director of Africa GTB.

Belo-Olusoga was also the immediate past Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, among others.

The President urged the celebrant to shine the light continuously, so that the younger generation could be inspired, and find the way. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

