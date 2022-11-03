Buhari salutes Femi Otedola at 60, lauds him for helping others

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with renowned businessman and philanthropist, Femi Otedola, on his 60th birthday on Nov. 4, 2022.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja, Buhari joined family, friends, and associates to celebrate the milestone.

The president shares in the joy of the occasion, and gives thanks to the Almighty God, who has showered Otedola with grace for business success and prosperity, Adesina quoted Buhari as saying.

This, he said, had clearly reflected Otedola’s knack for investments in key sectors of the economy like oil and gas, shipping, real estate, finance, and energy.

According to him, Otedola’s interest in the real sector, creating employment for many, supporting infrastructure development, and opening opportunities for others to thrive remains an asset to the nation.

He, therefore, lauded him for recognizing kind interventions by helping individuals, families, and the underprivileged.

Buhari also commended Otedola for always honoring the call to national service, serving as a member of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), and National Economic Management Council.

He also lauded him for consistently providing a sounding board for economic and development policies.

The president prayed that God would keep the investor and his family in good health and strength. (NAN)

