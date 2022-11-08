Buhari salutes FBN over 40 years of banking in UK

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Board, Management, and Staff of First Bank Nigeria (FBN) for rendering cross-border services in the United Kingdom (UK) for 40 years.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, the president lauded the bank for sharing almost 130 years of banking experience.

He noted the competence and professionalism that had become the hallmark of FBN over many years.

The president saluted the bank for winning and retaining the trust of customers in Nigeria and beyond, like in the UK, and successfully consolidating on its benchmark of reliability and professionalism.

According to him, the strength and buoyancy of any country depend largely on the capacity of the banking sector.

He, therefore, extolled the organisation for its steady rise and expansion, with remarkable awards for transparency, accountability and reliability.

Buhari congratulated FBN UK for the milestone and well-deserved acceptance and credence, urging the bank to further leverage on its strengths to retain the trust and confidence of the banking public. (NAN)

