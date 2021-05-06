President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted quintessential administrator, Al-Hassan Yakmut as he turns 60 May 5, 2021.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buhari appreciated decades of service to the country by Saleh, in different areas of endeavor, including sports, management and administration, rising to the position of Director-General, National Sports Commission.

The president also acknowledged top flight appointments held by Saleh, including; Chef De Mission, 12th All African Games, Deputy Chef De Mission, Olympics Games, and Secretary, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board.

He urged the younger generation of Nigerians to emulate such devotion to duties.

While rejoicing with the Yakmut family, professional colleagues, friends and well-wishers of the administrator, the president wished him good health, and greater service to motherland. (NAN)

