President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of All Progressives Congress, the academia, and Oyo State indigenes in congratulating Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, former Minister of Special Duties, on his 70th birthday, on May 27.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari congratulated Adedoja for many years of lofty achievements in public service.

Adedoja had also served the nation as Minister of Sports, after holding reputable positions in academia, Oyo State Government Executive Council and development institutions, with positive results that continue to attract recognitions and awards.

The president also sent greetings to family and friends of the scholar, researcher, educationist and public speaker.

Buhari extolled Adedoja’s sense of patriotism and passion to serve the country from early age as a student leader who travelled many countries advocating for peace and development.

He also lauded him for always honouring invitations by governments to share his wisdom, experience and foresight, most times using his visionary leadership skills, gift of intuitiveness and sharp wit to make a difference.

As the renowned scholar turns a septuagenarian,

According to him, the nation needs the services of the renowned scholar, who turns a septuagenarian, particularly in education where he left his footprints, and remains an inspiration to many.

While appreciating Adedoja’s contribution to the growth and stability of the APC, Buhari prayed for longer life, good health and strength for the former minister. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

