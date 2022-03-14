Buhari salutes ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs  Olisemeka at 90

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated elder statesman and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Ignatius Olisemeka, on his 90th birthday.

In a congratulatory message released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, Buhari joined the career political diplomat who closely worked with him over many years to celebrate the milestone.

He also felicitated Olisemeka’s family, friends and associates as they rejoice with the nonagenarian.

The president noted that Olisemeja’s imprint on Nigeria’s international relations remains strong and relevant, sustaining relations with countries, multilateral institutions and foreign investors.

Buhari extolled his discipline, diligence and social skills in winning and keeping friends for the country, building a strong network and inspiring younger diplomats on the value of healthy and functional relations.

He particularly lauded Olisemeka for attracting goodwill, which he said translates to growth and development in the highly globalised world.

The president prayed for Olisemeka’ good health, strength, and sound mind.

