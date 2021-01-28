Buhari salutes ex-Minister Emeka Wogu at 56

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart and former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu, as he turns 56 on Jan. 29.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, the president saluted Wogu for the various services he has rendered to the country, at local, state and federal levels.

Wogu was onetime Chairman, Abia South Local Government Area, Political Adviser to a former Abia State Governor, Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission, and two-term Minister, among others.

Buhari wished the recipient of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) good health and greater years of service to country and humanity.(NAN)