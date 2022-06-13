Buhari salutes ex-Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar at 80

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Head of State and Chairman of the National Peace Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar, on his 80th birthday, June 13, 2022.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Monday in Abuja, joined family members, friends and associates of the former Head of State in celebrating the milestone.

He noted with delight the historic roles Abubakar played in the unity and peace of Nigeria, and in laying the building blocks of democracy.

Buhari also noted the meritorious service of the former Chief of Defence Staff, ”sacrificing for the country and African continent by participating in peace missions and negotiating for the upholding of democracy across the continent”.

He extolled the ”humility and humanity of the Army General, who chose the noble path by ensuring transition to democratic government in 1999, and midwifed a peaceful handover process in 2015”.

According to the president, the nation owes Abubakar debt of gratitude for always putting the interest of the country and its citizens first, and working for the greater good of Nigeria and a better Africa.

He prayed that the almighty God would continually bless the former Head of State with good health, strength and wisdom. (NAN)

