Buhari salutes ex-Dep. Gov. of Bauchi State, Nuhu Gidado at 64

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Nuhu Gidado, on his 64th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, Buhari joined family and friends to celebrate with the public servant, who had served the nation and his state in many capacities.

Buhari noted the zeal, courage and vision that Gidado had brought to the various positions and responsibilities held over many years.

Gidado was a one-time Commissioner of Education, where he initiated and implemented reforms that saw increase in enrolment, improvement in output of teachers and better performances in WAEC/NECO.

The president extolled the former Deputy Governor for contributions to the development of the country, while in the private sector.

He also lauded him for supervising projects at state and national levels, like the Headquarters of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in Abuja, and infrastructural projects in Bauchi State.

Buhari commended Gidado’s humility, diligence and discipline, especially in delivering remarkable and built-to-last projects, with a clear sense of detail.

The president prayed for long life and more prosperity for the former Deputy Governor. (NAN)

