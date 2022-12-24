Buhari salutes ex-Chairman of FBN, Mrs Ibukun Awosika at 60

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined in the celebration of former Chairman of First Bank Nigeria (FBN), Plc, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, on her 60th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Saturday, Buhari lauded the businesswoman and leadership coach, ”whose gift of encouraging others keeps raising champions.”

The president rejoiced with Awosika on another milestone, while affirming that her dedication to the service of humanity, particularly young Nigerians and women, had made a huge difference in both the private and public sector.

Buhari noted the influence of the entrepreneur, international leader and speaker, and founder of Chair Centre Group on Chief Executives and political leaders, and her efforts in shifting the minds of young and old women to look at the bigger picture, work hard and live a fulfilled life.

This, according to him, has always been graced with wisdom and insight.

The president believed Awosika’s investment in people, institutions and places would continue to stand her out for more recognitions and awards, as she shares the truth, based on her versatile experience.

He prayed that the Almighty God would bless and keep the businesswoman to see more years of a fulfilled life, and enjoy her family. (NAN)