Buhari salutes ex-APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole at 71

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Governor of Edo, Adams Oshiomhole,

who turns 71, April 4, 2023.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Tuesday, highlighted the boldness of

the political leader in advocating reforms and standing for the welfare of the people.

He congratulated the former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his loyalty, commitment to democracy and development.

He also lauded him for championing the cause of workers for eight years as President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) before joining politics.

The president rejoiced with the former party leader who won his seat to the Senate, further revealing his zeal to serve the country in various capacities, after many years as an activist and labour leader.

He added that Oshiomhole had consistently pursued good governance, particularly in improving the livelihood of workers, which directly impacts on economic growth.

According to him, the nation owes the former NLC president debt of gratitude for always drawing attention to the plight of workers.

Buhari prayed for the wellbeing of the former party chairman and his family. (NAN)