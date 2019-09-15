Buhari salutes Etsu Nupe on 67th birthday, 16th anniversary on throne

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with government and people of Niger, sons and daughters of Nupe Kingdom as the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, marks 16 years on the throne, and celebrates 67th birthday.

The president’s congratulatory message is communicated via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

The President rejoiced with all family members of the royal house, friends and associates of the traditional ruler, whose legacy of hard work, discipline and honesty in public service continues to resonate.

He extolled the nobility, maturity and visionary leadership of the Etsu Nupe “as he sits on the throne of his fathers, upholding the historically strong culture and arts of the people and maintaining peace and good neighbourliness with other traditional stools and cultures.’’

As Chairman of the State Traditional Council, the President affirms that the culture of acceptance that pervades the state and the versatility in promoting communal living, entrepreneurship, agriculture and education deserves commendation.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant Etsu Nupe “longer life, more peaceful years on the throne and wisdom to keep guiding his people in the right direction.’’(NAN)

