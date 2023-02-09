Buhari salutes Emir of Birnin Gwari at 75, describes him as fearless leader

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm birthday greetings to the 74th Emir of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, Alhaji Zubair Jibril MAIGWARI II, as he marks his 75th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja, the president described the Emir who, not long ago marked his 30th year on the throne, as “a fair and just leader who places the well-being of his subjects as a major priority.’’

“The Maigwari represents the best of Nigeria’s traditional leadership. He is frank, fearless, forthright and farsighted.

”He has been an outspoken advocate of better education and security not only in his domain but in the country as a whole.

”He speaks for the poor and the marginalized. I congratulate him on his 75th birthday,” the president said. (NAN)