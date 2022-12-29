Buhari salutes elder statesman,  Christopher Kolade at 90

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says he shares in the joy of celebrations with elder statesman, Dr Christopher Kolade, on his 90th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina on Thursday in Abuja, Buhari rejoiced with the academic, broadcaster and diplomat for his influence in every area of service to the nation, through upholding the truth.

The president felicitated the renowned leader in both the private and public sectors for the courage he inspires.

He lauded Kolade for choosing a career path that brings dignity and honour as a teacher, and by providence rising on corporate ladders before taking up the position of High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Buhari believed that Kolade’s fear of God, love for knowledge and respect for people shaped his life of service to humanity, with clear evidence in a career profile of decency, simplicity, integrity and principled commitment to improving the lot of others.

As the former Chairman of the Board of Cadbury Nigeria Plc turns 90,

President Buhari extolled Kolade’s choice of returning to the Lagos Business School, Pan African University, to continue his teaching and research, after serving as High Commissioner.

The president prayed that Almighty God would continue to strengthen the statesman in good health, and keep his family. (NAN)