Buhari salutes Doyin Okupe at 70

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Dr Doyin Okupe, former Special Assistant to the President, Media,to President Goodluck Jonathan (1999 to 2001) on his 70th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja, Buhari joined friends to celebrate with the medical doctor, who served the nation in many capacities.

Okupe was also Senior Special Assistant to the President, Public Affairs, 2012-2015.

The president noted the worthy contributions of Okupe to the political development of the country, setting out to contest election in the Second Republic at a young age, and working assiduously for the return of the country to full democracy.

According to the president, Okupe’s background as a medical doctor and former Managing Director of a private clinic, shaped his penchant for service, bringing a wealth of experience that keeps him active and relevant.

He prayed that the publicist, publisher and democrat would thrive in good health, strength and more wisdom as he turned a septuagenarian. (NAN)

