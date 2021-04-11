Buhari salutes Dangote at 64, commends his exemplary efforts during pandemic

April 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Society News 0



Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Aliko Dangote on his 64th birthday, describing as a key partner and ”a ‘Corona Warrior’, who continues to show consistent faith and belief in our dear country.”

The ’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

In the statement commemorating the birthday of ’s leading philanthropist and industry giant, Buhari noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had placed enormous strain on many nations.

He said: ”In our case, due to the support and cooperation of citizens like Dangote who display great empathy and sacrifice to mankind in own ways, the burden has been made somewhat lighter citizens and the government.”

Buhari also commended the of Dangote group for giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters and professionals in Nigeria and the rest of the continent, urging to continue to do .

According to , these exemplary efforts will go down in history and will be remembered by future generations.

He wished Dangote many years of healthy life and service to nation and humanity. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,