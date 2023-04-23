Buhari salutes CNS, Awwal Gambo, at 57

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, on his 57th birthday.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja, President Buhari rejoiced with family, friends and professional colleagues of the CNS, who has consistently posted distinctions in service to the nation.

Buhari noted the profile of dedication and commitment of the CNS, who served in many capacities, including operations of NNS Ambe, NNS Damisa, NNS Ayam, and Nigeria’s Defence Attaché in Luanda, Angola.

Gambo also acted as Director, Defense Affairs in the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The president extolled Gambo for his steadfastness and selflessness in handling responsibilities, working for many years as Director, Simulation, Naval Doctrine and Assessment Centre, Lagos, and Chief Staff Officer, at the Naval Training Command in Lagos,

Gambo was also Director, Procurement, Defence Space Administration, before his appointment as Chief of Naval Staff.

President Buhari prayed for the well-being of the CNS and that of the family.

In a similar development, President Buhari rejoiced with Ayobami Oyalowo, a dyed-in-the-wool party man, as he turns 50 on April 22, 2023.

The president recalled that Oyalowo joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) at inception in 2013, and had over the years carved a niche for himself as an insightful writer, debater and defender with a broad worldview.

Buhari saluted the former banker, his family, friends and associates on the auspicious milestone, recalling his achievements as the deputy director of media and publicity in the APC presidential campaign in 2014.

He lauded Oyalowo as a loyal party man, who had served as Chairman of the Digital media subcommittee of the Presidential Campaign Council in 2019.

He variously served as secretary of governorship screening committee for the 2020 Ondo State Gubernatorial election, and Chairman of the Cross River State APC State Congress Appeal Committee.

Buhari commended Oyalowo’s conviction and fidelity, urging him to continue as a beacon of light to those coming behind him. (NAN)