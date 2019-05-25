Buhari salutes civil war veteran, Col. Ogbebor at 80

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated one of the pioneer cadets of Nigerian Defence Academy and a civil war veteran, Col. Paul Osa Ogbebor, on his 80th birthday.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari recognised Ogbebor’s lofty contributions to nation building.

“President Buhari joins family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating Col. Ogbebor for his strong sense of patriotism, discipline and forthrightness, expressed in his serving the country as a military officer, and subsequently sustained in community building, manifestly in promoting peace and unity in the Niger Delta.

“The President commends the civil war veteran for publishing his memoirs as one of the pioneer cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy and setting up a leadership centre that equips the younger generation with entrepreneurship skills.

“As he turns an octogenarian, President Buhari believes Col. Ogbebor’s discipline and wise counsels to leaders will continue to resonate, especially his position of a more collective fight against corruption.

“The President prays for longer life and good health for the civil war veteran,” the statement read.

