Buhari salutes Boss Mustapha at 66

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Abuja congratulated Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha as he clocks 66 years on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Buhari’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, stated that the president extolled the political leader and diligent public servant for his dedication to nation building since his youthful days in the 1980s.

The president noted the commitment of the SGF in ensuring fluidity of ideas, teamwork and harmony, and efficient transitions of policies into gains for Nigerians.

He also extolled him for being active in legal practice, politics and governance, with distinctions in every assignment.

He affirmed that Mustapha’s historic leadership roles like chairing the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, would continue to stand him for recognitions.

President Buhari prayed for the wellbeing of Mustapha and his family, Shehu stated. (NAN)

