Buhari salutes Bishop Mike Okonkwo at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo, on his 75th birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Tuesday, Buhari joined family, friends and associates of the Christian leader to celebrate with him.

The president said he believed that Okonkwo’s commitment to serving God and humanity would continue to inspire and attract people in their numbers, within and outside the country.

Buhari also felicitated with the Christian community and its leaders, particularly the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), for the milestone in the life of the bishop.

He affirmed that Okonkwo’s focus on God, advocacy for practical, balanced Christian living and large-heartedness, had influenced many lives and brought succour to innumerable people.

The president noted with appreciation, the contribution of the Christian leader to lifting many out of poverty, his strides in tackling diseases and other health challenges.

Buhari further said that Okonkwo had provided opportunities for many to get education through scholarships and vocational trainings.

He prayed that “the light in the life of the Presiding Bishop of TREM will continue to shine, and that he be endued with good health, strength, and longer life.’’ (NAN)